Varian Announces Multi-room Configuration for ProBeam 360 Proton Therapy System

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced its ProBeam 360° proton therapy system is now available in a multi-room configuration. The ProBeam 360° system is the smallest multi-room system available for sale and offers uncompromised clinical capabilities with up to a 30 percent smaller footprint than the company's previous multi-room solution.

The ProBeam 360° system in a multi-room configuration allows cancer centers to tailor the system to meet their clinical, research, and capacity needs. Treatment room options include 360-degree rotating gantries, and fixed beam rooms. Research rooms are also available to satisfy a variety of non-clinical proton beam applications. In addition to the smaller footprint, the multi-room ProBeam 360° system occupies up to 50 percent less volume, reducing vault construction costs by approximately 25 percent.

The ProBeam 360° system features the most powerful particle accelerator available today to treat cancer, a 360-degree gantry for clinical efficiency, and iterative cone-beam CT imaging and high-definition pencil-beam scanning for exceptional precision. The system can also provide clinicians a viable path to potential next-generation treatments such as FLASH therapy*.

"The multi-room configuration of ProBeam 360° system provides clinics the flexibility to meet their treatment needs, while also increasing access for patients to proton therapy," said Kolleen Kennedy, chief growth officer and president of Proton Therapy Solutions, Varian. "Increasing access to advanced treatments like proton therapy is an important step towards achieving our vision of a world without fear of cancer."

For more information on ProBeam 360°, visit www.varian.com/probeam360.

About Varian

At Varian, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 70 years, we have developed, built and delivered innovative cancer care technologies and solutions for our clinical partners around the globe to help them treat millions of patients each year. With an Intelligent Cancer Care approach, we are harnessing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to enhance cancer treatment and expand access to care. Our 9,200 employees across 70 countries keep the patient and our clinical partners at the center of our thinking as we power new victories in cancer care. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

*FLASH therapy is under preclinical research. It is not available for clinical use and there is no guarantee of future commercialization.

Press Contact

Mark Plungy

Director, Global Public Relations

+1 (650) 424-5630

mark.plungy@varian.com

Investor Relations Contact

J. Michael Bruff

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (650) 424-5163

investors@varian.com

SOURCE Varian

Related Links

http://www.varian.com

