Varian Announces Presence at American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting Highlighting Advancements in Intelligent Cancer Care™

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR), a leading provider of cancer care technologies and solutions, continues to reinforce its commitment to delivering Intelligent Cancer Care™ during the 2020 American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) taking place virtually from October 24-31. At this year's show, the company will showcase its progress in helping more people access advanced cancer care, making cancer care more personalized, and delivering more data-driven insights to improve efficiencies and outcomes. In addition to a "best in class" virtual experience, Varian's contributions to Intelligent Cancer Care will be highlighted in eleven presentations including data from the use of Varian's adaptive radiotherapy system, Ethos®, for lung, prostate, bladder, upper abdomen, head & neck cancers, and the first-look data presented by the recently-formed AI-driven Adaptive Intelligence Consortium.

"Despite the transition to a virtual platform, our entire global Varian team is looking forward to connecting with ASTRO 2020 attendees and showcasing our innovations that help providers deliver the best cancer care to patients throughout their entire journey," said Dow Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Varian. "Since its launch at last year's ASTRO, our Ethos® Therapy has demonstrated significant impact toward personalizing treatment for patients resulting in 10 featured presentations during this year's meeting."

At this year's virtual event, Varian will participate with a dynamic booth presence and provide one-on-one product demonstrations, as well as highlight how it pioneers for the future with sessions during the ASTRO Innovation Hub. The company will also have a presence at the American Society of Radiologic Technologists (ASRT) and Society of Radiation Oncology Administrators (SROA) concurrent meetings. Attendees can register for all Varian educational and demo sessions at https://www.varian.com/resources-support/events/virtual-events

ASTRO attendees will be able to view the following data presentations featuring Varian products and innovation. Registration links are available here: https://www.astro.org/Meetings-and-Education/Micro-Sites/2020/Annual-Meeting/Register

About Varian

At Varian, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 70 years, we have developed, built and delivered innovative cancer care technologies and solutions for our clinical partners around the globe to help them treat millions of patients each year. With an Intelligent Cancer Care approach, we are harnessing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to enhance cancer treatment and expand access to care. Our 10,000 employees across 70 locations keep the patient and our clinical partners at the center of our thinking as we power new victories in cancer care. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

Press Contacts

Aimee Corso

Health+Commerce

+1 (310) 780-2661

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

Anshul Maheshwari

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (650) 424-5631

[email protected]

SOURCE Varian

Related Links

http://www.varian.com

