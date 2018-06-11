Varian Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Release Date

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced that it will report results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018 after market close on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. The news release will be followed by a teleconference available to all interested at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. To access the teleconference call and replay:
Teleconference: Access from within the U.S. by dialing 1-877-869-3847, and from outside the U.S. by dialing 1-201-689-8261.
Replay: Access from within the U.S. by dialing 1-877-660-6853 and from outside the U.S. by dialing 1-201-612-7415, and enter conference ID 13680748. The teleconference replay will be available until 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time, Friday, July 27, 2018.
Webcast: To access the live webcast and replay, visit the company website at: www.varian.com/investors and click on the link for Third Quarter Earnings Results.
About Varian
Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions, and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 6,500 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.
Investor Relations Contact
J. Michael Bruff
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (650) 424-5163
investors@varian.com
Press Contact
Mark Plungy
Director, Public Relations
+1 (650) 424-5630
mark.plungy@varian.com
