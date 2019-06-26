Varian Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Release Date

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced its third quarter fiscal year 2019 earnings release date.

The Company will report results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 after market close on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. The news release will be followed by a teleconference available to all interested at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. To access the teleconference call and replay:

Teleconference: Access from within the U.S. by dialing 1-877-869-3847, and from outside the U.S. by dialing 1-201-689-8261.

Replay: Access from within the U.S. by dialing 1-877-660-6853 and from outside the U.S. by dialing 1-201-612-7415, and enter conference ID 13691935. The teleconference replay will be available until 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time, Friday, July 26, 2019.

Webcast: To access the live webcast and replay, visit the company website at: www.varian.com/investors and click on the link for Third Quarter Earnings Results.

About Varian

Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 7,000 people around the world.

