Varian Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release Date

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced its third quarter fiscal year 2020 earnings release date.

The Company will report results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 after market close on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. The news release will be followed by a teleconference available to all interested at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. To access the teleconference call and replay:

Teleconference: Access from within the U.S. by dialing 1-877-869-3847, and from outside the U.S. by dialing 1-201-689-8261.

Replay: Access from within the U.S. by dialing 1-877-660-6853 and from outside the U.S. by dialing 1-201-612-7415 and enter conference ID 13706428. The teleconference replay will be available until 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time, Friday, August 14, 2020.

Webcast: To access the live webcast and replay, visit the company website at: www.varian.com/investors and click on the link for Third Quarter Earnings Results.

For automatic e-mail alerts regarding Varian news and events, investors can subscribe on the company website: http://investors.varian.com/emailalerts.

