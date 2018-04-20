Varian Calypso Anchored Beacon Transponder for Lung Receives FDA 510k Clearance

The Calypso system works by implanting the Anchored Beacon transponders in small airways within or near the tumor target. The Anchored Beacon transponders feature five small "legs" that provide stable fixation to prevent the transponder from moving. The transponders emit non-ionizing electromagnetic signals that are tracked in real-time and used to keep a treatment beam on target.

The Calypso System is the only device on the market that delivers real-time, continuous (25 Hz update rate), 3D tumor position information, improving confidence that the prescribed dose has been delivered to the tumor.

"The 510(k) clearance of the Anchored Beacon transponder expands the application of the Calypso system platform," said Ed Vertatschitsch, vice president, Global Portfolio Solutions, Varian. "Using the Calypso system and Anchored Beacon transponder, clinicians can deliver dose to lung tumors with increased confidence and accuracy."

About Varian

Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions, and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 6,500 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

