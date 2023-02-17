Varian Collaborating with Nova Scotia Health to Transform Cancer Care

Five-year Oncology Transformation Project expands Nova Scotia Health's cancer services and reach, with a focus on digitization and integration across provincial cancer care network

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, has entered into an agreement with Nova Scotia Health to lead the digital transformation of the health system's comprehensive oncology service line. The five-year Oncology Transformation Project (OTP) will expand upon and integrate Nova Scotia Health's existing Varian software capabilities to establish a unified, connected network of multi-disciplinary oncology software and services supporting patient care across eight centers, including regional centers located throughout the province. Together, Nova Scotia Health and Varian will focus on addressing the disjointed interactions and manual processes that impact patient care. In addition, the OTP will extend beyond cancer care with the goal of achieving improved health system coordination.

Through this agreement, Varian will provide Nova Scotia Health with a range of multi-disciplinary oncology solutions designed to connect cancer patients with their providers and optimize patient care across the complete cancer care journey – from screening to survivorship. Nova Scotia Health Cancer Care Program will be the first health system in North America to install the Systemic Therapy Management (STM) module of Varian's ARIA® Oncology Information System (OIS) for patient and treatment management. The STM solution is designed to digitize and streamline processes for medical oncology prescribing, pharmacy dispensing, infusion operations, and drug administration. The to-be-released unified ARIA OIS serves as a true multi-disciplinary oncology information system to support radiation, medical, surgical, and interventional oncology practices. Physicians and care teams will have on-the-go access with Varian Mobile, which provides clinical staff the ability to securely access ARIA OIS from almost any location on their mobile devices.

In addition, the Cancer Care Program will expand their use of Varian's noona® software application for patient engagement and patient management throughout the province. This will enable symptom monitoring by directly connecting a patient to their care team. The agreement also includes the addition of InSightive™ Gen2, Varian's complete analytics solution that helps clinic professionals turn raw data into actionable insights with the aim of faster, more effective decision-making.

Varian's Advanced Oncology Solutions (AOS) group will lead the program redesign and optimization of care delivery operations to help drive technology adoption and digital transformation initiatives. This agreement harnesses the combined power of Varian's Multi-Disciplinary Oncology Solutions portfolio, which includes medical technology as well as partnered clinical services to extend access to advanced cancer care for patients throughout the province.

"Varian is helping us transform cancer care and patient outcomes," said Dr. Helmut Hollenhorst, Senior Medical Director of Nova Scotia Health's Cancer Care Program. "With a unified system connecting centers across the province, patients can access the right care, at the right time, in the right place, by the right provider."

"Care providers and patients worldwide are forced to navigate complex challenges created by fragmented healthcare delivery systems. Varian is working to change this, and we are taking action to address the clear, widespread need for greater connection, visibility, and efficiency across the cancer care pathway," said Andrew Shogan, President of Multi-Disciplinary Oncology at Varian. "This agreement with Nova Scotia Health reflects our commitment to collaborating with providers to streamline workflows and embed digitization, quality, and simplicity into every step of the care journey."

