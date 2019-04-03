Varian Discloses First Preclinical Results of Potential Major Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, GA, Varian (NYSE: VAR), in partnership with the University of Maryland School of Medicine's Department of Radiation Oncology and the Maryland Proton Treatment Center, presented publicly the first pre-clinical results of its research on ultra-high dose rate cancer treatments with protons. Known as Flash therapy, it is a non-invasive therapy for cancer delivering high doses of radiation in ultra-high-speeds (less than 1 second) and represents the potential for a major breakthrough in the treatment of cancer. The preclinical Flash therapy results presented at AACR showed reduced toxicity in healthy tissues and organs.

Conducted on a clinical device capable of translation to humans, the Flash therapy preclinical tests, compared to conventional proton treatments, displayed 25-30 percent less damage to lung tissue, resulting in less fibrosis of the lung, and an average of 35 percent reduction in skin dermatitis during treatment.

"Since announcing in October 2018 the ongoing research programs of our Global Translational Science team on Flash therapy and the formation of the FlashForward Consortium, we have received strong interest from across the cancer community to learn more about this potential new treatment and our preclinical results," said Dee Khuntia, MD, chief medical officer, Varian. "Previously released studies on ultra-high dose rate treatments were done using experimental radiotherapy equipment. It is exciting to share for the first time, preclinical results of proton Flash therapy on a clinical device and offer a clearer picture of this possible major breakthrough in cancer treatment."

The FlashForward™ Consortium, comprised of 14 cancer centers, is focused on preclinical research, clinical implementation and advocacy efforts of Flash therapy. Working groups in the FlashForward™ Consortium are identifying preclinical study design for understanding this therapy, developing and sharing protocols that will enable a safe and quality clinical start for new users, and assist with regulatory and advocacy efforts.

"Partnering with Varian's Global Translational Science team on the first proton Flash pre-clinical study, and being one of the founding members of the FlashForward Consortium, is a significant step in building a foundation of research and bridging the gap to patient benefits in this potentially game-changing therapy," said William F. Regine, MD, The Isadore & Fannie Foxman Chair and Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, and Executive Director of the Maryland Proton Treatment Center. The pre-clinical study was led by Zeljko Vujaskovic, MD, PhD, Professor of Radiation Oncology and Director of the Division of Translational Radiation Services, and Lauren Jackson, PhD, Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology and Deputy Director of Translational Radiation Sciences.

To read more about the data presented at AACR, visit https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/6812/presentation/9188.

About Varian

Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 7,000 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

About the Maryland Proton Treatment Center

The Maryland Proton Treatment Center (MPTC) is the first center in the region to offer proton therapy – a highly advanced and precise form of radiation – to treat cancer. With proton therapy at the Maryland Proton Treatment Center, patients now have a new tool in the cancer-fighting toolbox. MPTC offers the most advanced form of proton therapy in the world – called pencil beam scanning. This technique is highly effective for a wide variety of solid, localized tumors in adults and children. Since proton therapy delivers an increased dose that stops specifically at the tumor site, it protects much of the surrounding, normal tissue. It is painless, non-invasive and well tolerated which often times leads to fewer side effects now and in the future. MPTC's core mission is excellence in patient care, with more than 90 percent of Maryland Proton Treatment Center patients describing their experience as "very good" or "excellent." For more information visit, mdproton.com

Press Contact

Mark Plungy

Director, Global Public Relations

+1 (650) 424-5630

mark.plungy@varian.com

Investor Relations Contact

J. Michael Bruff

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (650) 424-5163

investors@varian.com

SOURCE Varian

Related Links

http://www.varian.com

