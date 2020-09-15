Varian Drives Next Evolution of Proton Treatment Planning with Eclipse v16.1

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights:

Integration of Dual Energy CT (DECT) images in the Eclipse planning process reduces range uncertainty and helps clinicians' spare healthy tissue.

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) accelerates the speed of Monte Carlo proton dose calculation and improves efficiency in treatment planning.

Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced it has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Eclipse v16.1 treatment planning software for proton therapy. Proton therapy is the most sophisticated radiotherapy technology available today, using protons, accelerated to about two-thirds the speed of light, or more than 100,000 miles per second, to destroy cancer cells, while minimizing exposure to nearby healthy tissue.

With the release of Eclipse v16.1 treatment planning software, Varian introduces intelligent treatment planning features, leveraging Siemens Healthineers' SOMATOM DECT diagnostic imager with its dual x-ray energies capability. This new capability not only enhances visibility of soft tissue, but also provides more accurate information about tissue density allowing dosimetrists to plan more precisely. This feature was validated through a clinical collaboration with the Roberts Proton Therapy Center at the University of Pennsylvania1. Also included in Eclipse v16.1 is the first clinical release of GPU Monte Carlo proton dose calculation technology, that was evaluated in partnership with the Emory Proton Therapy Center in Atlanta, Georgia. This technology enables clinicians to accelerate calculation speed and improve overall treatment planning efficiency..

"As a leader in proton therapy, Varian's goal is to drive the next evolution of proton treatment planning by providing intelligent tools designed to improve plan quality, accelerate speed of dose calculations, and provide new levels of accuracy," said Kolleen Kennedy, President, Proton Solutions & Chief Growth Officer, Varian. "With the launch of Eclipse v16.1 we continue to build on our strong foundation, providing the most sophisticated proton therapy planning solutions to our clinical users across the globe."

Eclipse v16.1 has received FDA 510(k) clearance. For more information on Eclipse v16.1, visit www.varian.com/eclipse

1Presented at AAPM 2020, author: Teo et al, "Proton dose calculation with Dual Energy CT using scripting"

About Varian

At Varian, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 70 years, we have developed, built and delivered innovative cancer care technologies and solutions for our clinical partners around the globe to help them treat millions of patients each year. With an Intelligent Cancer Care approach, we are harnessing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to enhance cancer treatment and expand access to care. Our 10,000 employees across 70 locations keep the patient and our clinical partners at the center of our thinking as we power new victories in cancer care. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

