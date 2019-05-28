Varian Eclipse User Takes Top Spot in 2019 TROG Pancreas Treatment Plan Study

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced a physicist using Varian's Eclipse™ treatment planning system achieved the top overall score in the TROG 2019 Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT) Pancreas Plan Study. In addition to the top overall score, the top 8 scores were by Varian Eclipse users. The plan study included 170 entrants from 33 countries and used the ProKnow technology to score the plans focused on using SBRT in the pancreas.

In this study, participants generated treatment plans and submitted them via the cloud-based ProKnow system. The competition included benchmarking for achievable levels of treatment plan dose quality; analyzing delivery efficiency, variation, monitor unit usage; and sharing of best practices. Plans were scored objectively based on many different target and organ-at-risk metrics and their respective scoring functions. For more info on the studies, visit https://blog.proknowsystems.com/planning/trog-2019-sbrt-pancreas-plan-study-high-performer-summary/#one.

Physicist Simon Heinze of Kantonsspital St.Gallen in Switzerland achieved the highest overall score out of 170 entries. "I am pleased that I could repeat the success of 2017 in this year's TROG plan study," said Heinze. "By achieving the highest score, it shows us once again, that Varian's STX technology with Eclipse treatment planning system makes it possible to create the best treatment plans for our patients at Kantonsspital St.Gallen in Switzerland and in challenges like this."

"This plan study is the latest example of Varian customers utilizing the robust capabilities of Eclipse to deliver high-quality treatment plans," said Corey Zankowski, senior vice president Oncology Software Solutions, Varian. "Congratulations to Simon and all the other Varian customers who achieved high scores in this plan study and who help elevate the level of care worldwide."

Eclipse software creates an optimized radiotherapy treatment plan based on a physician's prescription, and information about the size, shape, and location of the tumor to be treated with radiation. The Eclipse software incorporates unique features such as HyperArc™ high definition radiotherapy (HDRT) treatment planning for intracranial radiosurgery, RapidPlan™ knowledge-based planning, and multi-criteria optimization (MCO). RapidPlan is designed to simplify and accelerate the planning process for sophisticated cancer treatments like stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT), intensity-modulated radiotherapy (IMRT), and RapidArc® radiotherapy. MCO allows clinicians to explore different tradeoffs between clinical criteria, such as the degree to which particular organs are spared versus coverage of the targeted tumor.

Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 7,000 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

