Varian-equipped New York Proton Therapy Center Treats First Patients

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Proton Center (NYPC) has treated its first proton therapy cancer patients. Equipped with the Varian ProBeam® proton therapy system, NYPC is New York State's first proton therapy facility and is a collaboration between Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Montefiore Health System, and Mount Sinai Health System.

NYPC is expected to treat 1,400 patients annually, including most children in New York City with solid tumors, delivering the most advanced form of cancer radiation treatment currently available. Before NYPC was opened, proton therapy patients in the New York Metro area were referred to out-of-state facilities.

"We are thrilled to be delivering the highest standard of treatment possible and ensuring our patients – many of them children – are receiving this advanced oncology therapy without having to travel out of the state," said Dr. Charles B. Simone,II, FACRO, chief medical officer at the New York Proton Center. "With the state-of-the-art Varian ProBeam system, we know that our experienced team of proton therapy experts are able to provide patients with the most advanced radiation treatment modality possible."

Proton therapy uses protons, accelerated to about two-thirds the speed of light, or more than 100,000 miles per second, to destroy cancer cells, while minimizing exposure to nearby healthy tissues. NYPC will treat pediatric and adult patients with a wide variety of conditions, including brain and spine tumors, head and neck tumors, breast cancer, lung and other thoracic cancers, gastrointestinal cancers, sarcomas, gynecologic cancers, prostate cancer, lymphomas and recurrence cancers.

"Seeing our collaboration with long-term strategic partners in radiation oncology at New York Proton Center come to fruition is a very proud moment for Varian," said Kolleen Kennedy, president, Proton Solutions and chief growth officer at Varian. "This means the most advanced cancer care for patients in the greater New York area, and we are excited to build upon this strong foundation as we partner to deliver on the promise of a world without fear of cancer."

About the New York Proton Center

The New York Proton Center is creating the gold standard for proton therapy, giving new hope to patients living with cancer. In partnership with leading academic medical centers—Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Montefiore Health System, Mount Sinai Health System, and ProHEALTH as manager—the New York Proton Center brings together expert oncologists, clinical care teams, and researchers to improve cancer care and advance the clinical evidence for proton therapy. For additional information, please visit www.nyproton.com .

About Varian

At Varian (NYSE: VAR), we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 70 years, we have developed, built and delivered innovative cancer care technologies and solutions for our clinical partners around the globe to help them treat millions of patients each year. With an Intelligent Cancer Care approach, we are harnessing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to enhance cancer treatment and expand access to care. Our 9,200 employees across 70 countries keep the patient and our clinical partners at the center of our thinking as we power new victories in cancer care. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

