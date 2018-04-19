Varian Expands Capabilities of Halcyon Treatment System with New Imaging Technologies

Solidifying Halcyon's reputation of delivering advanced treatments while enhancing patient comfort and increasing ease of use for healthcare providers, Halcyon 2.0 is capable of kV CBCT images in approximately 15 seconds. This enhanced imaging capability helps ensure proper patient positioning while also accelerating the treatment workflow.

"We have been very happy with the strong positive response Halcyon has received from the global cancer care community," said Kolleen Kennedy, president of Varian's Oncology Systems business. "By working closely with our clinical partners, we have been able to quickly evolve the Halcyon system with these new imaging technologies, provide a pathway to adaptive radiotherapy and continue our efforts of advancing high-quality and cost-effective cancer care worldwide."

Halcyon provides highly targeted radiotherapy on a platform that's intuitive for clinicians and comfortable for patients. The streamlined workflow requires only nine steps from the start to the end of treatment compared to up to more than 30 steps with older technologies. Halcyon is well suited to handle the majority of cancer patients, offering advanced treatments for prostate, breast, head & neck, and many other forms of cancer.

Halcyon 2.0 is currently Works in Progress and not available for sale. For more information on Halcyon, visit www.varian.com/halcyon.

About Varian

Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions, and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 6,500 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

