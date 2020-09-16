Varian Expects to Benefit from the Extension of Medical Linear Accelerators Tariff Exclusion in China

PALO ALTO, Calif. and BEIJING, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) has received notice from the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council of China that the first exclusion of the additional tariffs China imposed on US products will expire on September 16, 2020. In accordance with procedures, the exclusion will be extended by one year, from September 17, 2020 to September 16, 2021. Varian medical linear accelerators are one of the first items to be excluded from additional tariffs.

"We are grateful for the extension. It demonstrates China government's determination to fight cancer and its recognition of the positive impact of radiotherapy treatments," said Dow Wilson, chief executive officer of Varian. "Together, we can develop and provide a more intelligent cancer care solutions to accelerate our pace toward the vision of a world without fear of cancer. The extension of exemption allows us to continue to focus on the fight against cancer."

At Varian, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 70 years, we have developed, built and delivered innovative cancer care technologies and solutions for our clinical partners around the globe to help them treat millions of patients each year. With an Intelligent Cancer Care approach, we are harnessing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to enhance cancer treatment and expand access to care. Our 10,000 employees across 70 locations keep the patient and our clinical partners at the center of our thinking as we power new victories in cancer care. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

