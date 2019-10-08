Varian Highlights Interventional Oncology Solutions at CIO Symposium

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) will showcase the company's interventional oncology solutions at the Symposium on Clinical Interventional Oncology, October 11-13, 2019 in Miami, Fla. The Varian interventional oncology portfolio encompasses cryo and microwave ablation systems, as well as embolization microspheres.

"Varian is deeply committed to the ongoing development of innovative treatment solutions for clinicians offering ablation and embolization services to patients," said David Chen, vice president, Interventional Oncology Solutions, Varian. "These solutions are an important pillar of patient care and together with our clinical partners we are moving closer to creating a world without fear of cancer."

The Varian solutions on display at the Clinical Interventional Oncology event include:

Cryocare SL ™ System and family of CryoProbes ™ designed to deliver high-performance cryoablation technology for a number of malignant and benign conditions

and family of designed to deliver high-performance cryoablation technology for a number of malignant and benign conditions MicroThermX ® microwave ablation systems

Portfolio of microsphere products for treating arteriovenous malformations and hypervascular tumors

Embozene ® Microspheres



Oncozene ® Microspheres

Velocity 4.0 with RapidSphere™, a module for Y90 Selective Internal Radiation Therapy (SIRT) dosimetry analysis

WHERE: Booths # 300 & 302, CIO Symposium, Miami, Fla.

WHEN: Friday, October 11, 2019 through Sunday, October 13, 2019

About Varian

At Varian, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 70 years, we have developed, built and delivered innovative cancer care technologies and solutions for our clinical partners around the globe to help them treat millions of patients each year. With an Intelligent Cancer Care approach, we are harnessing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to enhance cancer treatment and expand access to care. Our 9,200 employees across 70 countries keep the patient and our clinical partners at the center of our thinking as we power new victories in cancer care. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

Press Contact

Mark Plungy

Director, Global Public Relations

+1 (650) 424-5630

mark.plungy@varian.com

Investor Relations Contact

J. Michael Bruff

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (650) 424-5163

investors@varian.com

SOURCE Varian

Related Links

http://www.varian.com

