Varian Installs ProBeam Cyclotron at UCLH Proton Beam Therapy Center

Varian's ProBeam system is the first to offer fully-integrated IMPT to enable more efficient adaptive proton therapy. Varian's pencil-beam scanning technology gives clinicians the ability to deliver the dose precisely within the contours of the tumor to minimize dose to healthy tissue. When combined with integrated cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT), the ProBeam system enables advanced adaptive therapy during the course of treatment, helping to make it a more precise form of proton therapy.

"Building a proton therapy center in the middle of a large city like London is a construction and logistical challenge and we are very pleased to have reached this important milestone," said Moataz Karmalawy, PhD, general manager of Varian's Particle Therapy division. "We are proud to be partnering with UCLH on this new center and we look forward to the completion of this project and expanding the access to proton therapy in England."

"We are excited to have completed this very important step in the building process," said Geoff Bellingan, medical director, Surgery and Cancer Board, UCLH. "We look forward to continuing the installation process with Varian and bringing our center online and treating patients."

Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions, and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 6,500 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

