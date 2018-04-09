Varian Launches Velocity 4.0 Cancer Imaging Software with Selective Internal Radiation Therapy Dosimetry Analysis

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced a new version of its Velocity™ cancer imaging software which includes Rapidsphere™, a module for Y90 Selective Internal Radiation Therapy (SIRT) dosimetry analysis. Rapidsphere provides the ability for cancer care teams to better understand tumor response and normal-tissue toxicity for individual patients receiving SIRT. This new software module extends Varian's Velocity software to interventional radiologists for use in targeted cancer therapy delivery to patients with liver malignancies. Velocity 4.0 and the Rapidsphere module have received FDA 510(k) clearance.
Rapidsphere runs on the Velocity software platform, which aggregates unstructured treatment and imaging data from diverse systems to show a comprehensive view of a patient's diagnostic imaging and treatment history. Rapidsphere is an integrated image-guided dosimetry system for calculating the absorbed dose using post-treatment emission tomography imaging from Y90 SIRT. Varian will be hosting a webinar on April 13 at 3pm EDT to discuss more details about Rapidsphere. To register to view the webinar, visit www.varian.com/rapidsphere/webinar.
"At Varian, we are focused on providing clinicians with powerful and comprehensive solutions that enable them to provide personalized cancer therapy for patients," said Kolleen Kennedy, president of Varian's Oncology Systems business. "Patient-specific 3D imaging and dosimetry for targeted cancer therapy delivery is important for predicting the tumor's response to therapy. The Rapidsphere module is a significant advancement for interventional radiologists performing Y90 SIRT."
Velocity 4.0 incorporates several new features or improved functionalities. Additional new features in Velocity 4.0 include:
- Velocity M3i (Multi-Modality Motion Imaging) — Simultaneous display and contouring of up to 10 imaging studies (CT/MR/PET/SPECT/Ultrasound/4DCT/CBCT) with deformable image registration
- Velocity ARIA® Sync — Automatic synchronization of approved objects from ARIA and Eclipse™ and one-click save of Velocity data with ARIA and Eclipse
- Velocity Tumor & Dose Tracking – Image-based tumor and radiotherapy dose tracking across multiple treatment courses and therapy modalities to verify both volumetric tumor change and the cumulative dose history for cancer patients
For more information on Velocity and Rapidsphere, visit www.varian.com/rapidsphere.
About Varian
Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions, and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 6,500 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.
