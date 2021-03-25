Varian Medical Systems Invests in Bend It Technologies, Ltd., a Company Developing Novel Steerable Microcatheters

PALO ALTO, Calif. and PETACH TIKVA, Israel, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced a new investment in Bend It Technologies Ltd., a medical device company based in Petach Tikva, Israel, that is developing the Bendit® steerable microcatheters for use by interventionalists performing minimally-invasive peripheral vascular procedures. They can be used to deliver diagnostic, embolic, or therapeutical materials into the vasculature.

"The Bendit catheters' unique design brings 3D steerability to a new dimension in microcatheter technologies, providing interventional radiologists with control of the catheter tip and tip shape to successfully navigate even the most tortuous anatomy," said Francis Facchini, MD FSIR, president of Varian's Interventional Solutions business. "This optimizes 'guidewire-less' navigation for delivery of embolic therapies."

Interventional procedures involve the injection of diagnostic or therapeutic materials into a targeted area of the body through blood vessels, rather than performing open surgery.

Bend It Technologies has FDA 510(k) clearance and CE Mark for its patented technology, which provides 3D-controlled bending and navigation capabilities that enable doctors to deliver treatment quickly and precisely by placing catheters through even tortuous blood vessels that are otherwise difficult to traverse. The Bendit peripheral use microcatheter also enables doctors to navigate into the body, not only through the femoral artery in the groin—the traditional approach—but potentially also through the radial artery in the wrist, which can reduce patient risk for certain procedures.

Varian is investing in Bend It Technologies' Series B funding. In addition, a Varian representative will be joining Bend It's Board of Directors.

"Since launching our Interventional Solutions business last year, Varian has been looking at a wide spectrum of innovative new technologies for advancing the field of interventional medicine," said Facchini. "We believe the Bendit steerable microcatheter has the potential to enhance patient safety, reduce procedure time, and produce better outcomes."

"We are thrilled to have Varian invest in Bend It Technologies and join its Board of Directors,'' said Yossi Mazel, Bend It's CEO. "There is no doubt that Varian's strong market presence will impact Bend It significantly as the company grows its product portfolio and gets ready to commercially launch its steerable catheters."

About Varian

At Varian, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 70 years, we have developed, built and delivered innovative cancer care technologies and solutions for our clinical partners around the globe to help them treat millions of patients each year. With an Intelligent Cancer Care approach, we are harnessing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to enhance cancer treatment and expand access to care. Our 10,000 employees across 70 locations keep the patient and our clinical partners at the center of our thinking as we power new victories in cancer care. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

About Bend It

Bend It Technologies is a Petach Tikva, Israel-based company that develops and manufactures innovative catheters based on a unique bending technology, enabling extensive steering abilities in micro-diameter and conventional catheter wires and tubes. Bend It was established to develop steerable microcatheters that would enable doctors to deliver treatment quickly and precisely where it is needed the most. Bend It's founders and team are experts at the forefront of medical innovation. For more information, visit www.bendittech.com.

