Varian Medical Systems Presents Latest Innovations in Radiotherapy at DEGRO 25

MÜNSTER, Germany, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) will showcase and discuss its latest innovations in radiotherapy at the DEGRO 25 (German Society for Radio Oncology) meeting in Münster, Germany, June 13-16. At the core of the company's DEGRO 25 meeting activities is its Halcyon™ radiotherapy system, which has gone live at seven treatment centers in Germany.

During a lunch symposium on June 14 (time and location: see below), Dr. Johannes Gollrad from Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin as well as Prof. Dr. Florian Würschmidt and Dr. Matthias Kretschmer from Radiologische Allianz Hamburg will discuss their experience with Halcyon.

The Halcyon system simplifies and enhances virtually every aspect of image-guided volumetric intensity-modulated radiotherapy (IMRT), including improved patient comfort and shortening the time from installation to first-treatment without sacrificing quality. The system is well-suited to treat a majority of cancer patients, offering advanced treatments for lung, prostate, breast, head & neck, and many other forms of cancer. At the lunch symposium, the discussants will look further into the applicability of Halcyon for stereotactic body radiotherapy in lung cancer and the treatment of medulloblastomas.

The Halcyon system features a streamlined workflow that only requires nine steps from the start to the end of treatment compared to up to more than 30 steps with older technologies. This simpler workflow also reduces the total treatment time. To assist in decreasing the time and construction costs from the start of installation to first patient treatment, Halcyon offers expedited commissioning, requires less shielding than traditional systems, can fit in the majority of existing small vaults, and can be installed in two weeks or less.

"Halcyon has enhanced the efficiency in our treatment delivery. Also, we feel that it is more intuitive to use than systems that came with older technologies," says Dr. Johannes Gollrad, Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin. "Thanks to this enhanced usability, our patients now spend far less time both in the waiting room and on the couch," adds Prof. Dr. Florian Würschmidt, Radiologische Allianz Hamburg. Both centers are now able to treat, on average, between 50 and 60 patients per 8-hour shift on one Halcyon system. The time patients spent in the treatment process (from changing room to couch and out) has been reduced to less than 10 minutes.

"At Varian we work hard to develop new, ground-breaking modes of cancer treatment. At the same time, we continue to improve, enhance, and upgrade existing technologies that enable broader access to highly sophisticated cancer care. This is how we contribute to a world without fear of cancer," says Rolf Staehelin, vice president Sales Central Europe, Varian.

When: The lunch symposium will take place June 14, 12:30-14:00.

Where: Weisser Saal, Messe- und Kongresszentrum Münsterland, Albersloher Weg 32, Münster, 48155 Germany.

Varian booth: C1

