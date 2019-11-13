Varian Named One of America's Most Just Companies in 2019 by Forbes and JUST Capital

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced for the third year in a row, it was named one of America's Most JUST Companies in 2019, according to the JUST Capital and Forbes magazine JUST 100 List. Varian was ranked number three in the Healthcare Equipment and Services Industry and number 39 on this year's overall list for outperforming its peers in categories like fair pay, ethical leadership, good benefits and work-life balance, equal opportunity, customer treatment and privacy, community support, environmental impact, and delivering shareholder return.

The JUST Capital Rankings encompass the 1,000 largest publicly-traded companies in the US and are based on one of the most comprehensive surveys ever conducted on public attitudes toward corporate behavior, involving 9,000 American respondents in 2019 and more than 96,000 over the past six years.

"It is an honor to be named for the third time as one of the 100 Most JUST companies in the US," said Dow Wilson, president and chief executive officer, Varian. "Varian's vision is a world without fear of cancer, and this is what motivates our employees every day. I am very proud of the dedication and hard work of all the Varian employees who continuously strive to extend access to advanced care around the world, while at the same time making a positive impact in the communities and environments where we operate."

The JUST 100 and Industry Leader lists will be featured in the November issue of Forbes, with additional stories at www.forbes.com/just100 and a comprehensive interactive ranking and benchmarking platform at www.justcapital.com . As one of America's Most JUST Companies, Varian is also included in Goldman Sachs Asset Management's JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (Ticker: JUST) – the first ever exchange-traded fund based on just business behavior, constructed from JUST Capital's rankings.

About the Methodology

JUST Capital conducted its 2019 Survey, which included 9,000 respondents, in partnership with NORC at the University of Chicago and YouGov. The survey work consists of both qualitative focus groups and quantitative surveys, as described in the Rankings methodology. JUST Capital then tracks and evaluates corporate performance against the people's priorities across 380,000 data points and creates the ranking model that drives America's Most JUST Companies, including the JUST 100 and Industry Leader lists. The selection of companies draws from the Russell 1000 Index, which represents over 90 percent of the U.S. stock market value.

About Varian

At Varian, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 70 years, we have developed, built and delivered innovative cancer care technologies and solutions for our clinical partners around the globe to help them treat millions of patients each year. With an Intelligent Cancer Care approach, we are harnessing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to enhance cancer treatment and expand access to care. Our 9,200 employees across 70 countries keep the patient and our clinical partners at the center of our thinking as we power new victories in cancer care. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

About JUST Capital

JUST Capital, an independent, nonprofit organization, aligns business practices with the priorities of the American people to ensure capitalism works for all. Our research, rankings, indexes, and data-driven tools help people make more informed decisions about where to invest, work, and buy to direct capital toward companies advancing a more just future.

About Forbes Media

Forbes Media is a global media, branding and technology company, with a focus on news and information about business, investing, technology, entrepreneurship, leadership and affluent lifestyles. The company publishes Forbes and Forbes Asia magazines, as well as Forbes.com. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 117 million people worldwide with its business message each month through its magazines and 38 licensed local editions around the globe, Forbes.com, TV, conferences, research, social and mobile platforms. Forbes Media's brand extensions include conferences, education, financial services and brand licensing.

Press Contact

Mark Plungy

Director, Public Relations

+1 (650) 424-5630

mark.plungy@varian.com

Investor Relations Contact

Anshul Maheshwari

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (650) 424-5631

investors@varian.com

SOURCE Varian

Related Links

http://www.varian.com

