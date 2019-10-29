Varian Names Anshul Maheshwari Vice President Investor Relations

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced Anshul Maheshwari, vice president and treasurer will take on an expanded role of Investor Relations effective December 1, 2019. All future investor inquiries should be directed to Mr. Maheshwari.

Prior to joining Varian in July 2018, Mr. Maheshwari was the assistant treasurer of Bechtel Corporation, where he had global responsibility for cash operations, investments, capital structure and bank relationships. Prior to Bechtel, he spent 9 years at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, as a coverage officer in the Corporate & Investment Bank where he focused on advising global corporations on treasury management, debt and equity capital raising.

Mr. Maheshwari earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Accounting from H.R. College, India, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Boston College.

About Varian

At Varian, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 70 years, we have developed, built and delivered innovative cancer care technologies and solutions for our clinical partners around the globe to help them treat millions of patients each year. With an Intelligent Cancer Care approach, we are harnessing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to enhance cancer treatment and expand access to care. Our 9,200 employees across 70 countries keep the patient and our clinical partners at the center of our thinking as we power new victories in cancer care. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

Press Contact

Mark Plungy

Director, Global Public Relations

+1 (650) 424-5630

mark.plungy@varian.com

Investor Relations Contact

Anshul Maheshwari

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (650) 424-5631

investors@varian.com

SOURCE Varian

Related Links

http://www.varian.com

