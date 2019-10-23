Varian ProBeam 360 Proton Therapy System Selected by Penn Medicine for Use in Second Treatment Center

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced it has been selected by Penn Medicine to install a Varian ProBeam® 360° proton therapy system in a single-room configuration at Lancaster General Health Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute in south central Pennsylvania. In addition to the equipment, Varian will also provide its ARIA® information management system and Eclipse™ treatment planning system. Construction of the new center began in September 2019, with the first patient treatments expected in 2021.

In addition to the agreement on the proton therapy system, Penn Medicine and Varian also signed a research collaboration agreement. The goal of the collaboration is to enable global clinics to more easily adopt, use, and innovate modern proton therapy techniques.

With a 30 percent smaller footprint than the previous system, ProBeam 360° offers uncompromised clinical capabilities while reducing vault construction costs by approximately 25 percent. The new system has a 360-degree rotating gantry, the most powerful particle accelerator available today to treat cancer, iterative cone-beam CT imaging, and high-definition pencil-beam scanning technology. The system can also provide clinicians a viable path to potential next-generation treatments such as FLASH therapy.

The 360-degree rotating gantry of ProBeam 360° enables efficient Intensity Modulated Proton Therapy (IMPT), and faster treatment times by minimizing patient repositioning and re-imaging and allowing high-quality cone beam CT (CBCT) imaging from almost any angle. RapidScan™ technology, available on the ProBeam 360°, simplifies the process of motion management by delivering each field in a single breath-hold. This capability increases the number of patients who can comply with breath-hold treatments like lung SBRT.

"We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with Penn Medicine on the installation of the ProBeam 360° system and increasing access to this advanced technology," said Kolleen Kennedy, chief growth officer and president of Proton Therapy Solutions, Varian.

