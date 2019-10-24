Varian ProBeam 360 System Selected by The Ohio State University for New Proton Therapy Center

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced it was selected by The Ohio State University to equip a new multi-room proton therapy center in central Ohio with the ProBeam 360° system. This new proton facility is a collaboration between The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center- Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James) and Nationwide Children's Hospital. The facility will treat both adult and pediatric cancer patients and is scheduled for completion in early 2023. In addition to the ProBeam® 360° system, Varian will also install its ARIA® oncology information management system and Eclipse™ treatment planning software.

Proton therapy is an advanced form of cancer care. Protons are accelerated to about two-thirds the speed of light, or more than 100,000 miles per second, to destroy cancer cells, while minimizing exposure to nearby healthy tissues.

The ProBeam 360° system features the most powerful particle accelerator available today to treat cancer, a 360-degree gantry for clinical efficiency, and iterative cone-beam CT imaging and high-definition pencil-beam scanning for exceptional precision.

"We are committed to creating a state-of-the-art radiation oncology treatment center and expanding our treatment options to include proton therapy is a perfect fit with our goals," said Arnab Chakravarti, MD, chair of radiation oncology at the OSUCCC – James. "This system will enable us to deliver the most advanced treatments and provide a technical platform for the development of potential new treatments such as FLASH therapy*."

"To realize a world without fear of cancer, it will require both increased access to advanced cancer care such as proton therapy and the continuing development of new treatment capabilities," said Kolleen Kennedy, president, Proton Solutions and chief growth officer, Varian. "Ohio State has an exceptional clinical and research radiation oncology enterprise. We look forward to building upon our strong multi-year strategic research relationship with the potential to accelerate advanced capabilities such as FLASH therapy."

*FLASH therapy is under preclinical research. It is not available for clinical use and there is no guarantee of future commercialization.

