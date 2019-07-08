Varian Provides TrueBeam System for IAEA Dosimetry Laboratory in Austria

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) is working in partnership with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to improve cancer treatment by helping hospitals around the world deliver more precise radiotherapy doses. Through the partnership, Varian made available a TrueBeam™ system to the IAEA's Dosimetry Laboratory in Seibersdorf, Austria, which will enhance the laboratory's capacity to provide support in the areas of calibration and audit dosimetry services and relevant training.

"The new facility will provide the Dosimetry Laboratory with significant new dosimetry calibration, dose audit, research, and training capabilities, representing a major enhancement to the Laboratory's ability to provide services to Member States," said Najat Mokhtar, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Nuclear Sciences and Applications, during the opening ceremony held on 6 June 2019.

Now equipped with one of the latest technologies in the field, the IAEA facility will help strengthen procedures in radiation safety and support research in new codes of practice in radiotherapy.

"Varian is extremely delighted to support the IAEA and contribute to the expansion of training in radiotherapy. We believe that this is an important step towards enabling better access to high quality cancer care around the world," said Jean-Luc Devleeschauwer, president, Varian Oncology Systems EMEIA.

While Varian provided the TrueBeam system, the governments of Germany, Switzerland, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Polish Institute of Nuclear Chemistry and Technology provided in-kind support that includes a safe bunker to house the facility. "It is a great privilege for us to partner with the IAEA and engage with the individual government institutions throughout this process," Devleeschauwer added.

The new linear accelerator facility was officially opened in Seibersdorf, Austria, on 6 June 2019.

About the IAEA Dosimetry Laboratory

The Dosimetry Laboratory is the central laboratory of the IAEA/WHO network of Secondary Standard Dosimetry Laboratories (SSDLs). The Laboratory is primarily focused on services provided to Member States through the IAEA/WHO SSDL network and dosimetry quality audits for hospitals. The measurement standards of IAEA Member States are calibrated, free of charge, at the IAEA's Dosimetry Laboratory.

The laboratory offers dose audits to ensure that radiotherapy equipment is properly calibrated for accurate, reliable and effective cancer treatment. Differences as small as 5% from the intended radiation dose can change the outcome of radiation therapy. By aiming for high accuracy of doses given to patients, dosimetry audits help eliminate risks related to inadequate dosimetry practices at hospitals. These audits have been operated through the IAEA/WHO dosimetry audit service since 1969. In addition, the laboratory provides training and conducts research and development in dosimetry and medical radiation physics.

