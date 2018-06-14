Varian Provides Update on Proposed Sirtex Acquisition

"Varian is very disciplined in its business development approach and we do not see value beyond the A$28 price per share we offered for Sirtex," said Dow Wilson, president and chief executive officer of Varian. "While disappointed with this decision, Varian's long-term strategy has not changed. We remain focused on becoming a global leader in multi-disciplinary, integrated cancer care solutions; expanding the addressable markets that Varian can impact; and growing and creating sustainable value for our company and our shareholders."

Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions, and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 6,500 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

