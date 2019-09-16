Varian Ranked Highest in Survey of US Radiation Oncology Professionals

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) has been recognized again as a leader in the annual IMV ServiceTrak™ Radiation Oncology Systems report, ranking first in eight of the tracked categories. Additionally, Varian's Net Promotor Score improved from 71 in 2018 to 78 in 2019, and again was the highest among industry competitors. Net Promotor Scores represents the likelihood a customer would recommend a manufacturer to a colleague.

"This annual survey is very important to us because it is direct feedback from our customers," said Chris Toth, president Varian Oncology Systems. "It is a sign we are meeting and exceeding their needs and validation we are making strides in our greater goal of fighting cancer. In addition to these rankings, we are thrilled the IMV report indicates Varian's Net Promoter Score continues to improve and be higher than our industry peers."

Varian ranked first in the following eight Key Performance Categories:

Overall manufacturer

Probability of repurchase

Technology leadership

System installation

Training program

Overall system performance

System documentation

Overall service performance

The IMV ServiceTrak Radiation Oncology Systems report is a survey of U.S. hospital oncology professionals who perform therapeutic radiation oncology treatments using external beam radiation therapy systems. The survey results from interviews with 334 unique radiation therapy sites representing 511 systems. Interviews were conducted by phone from May to July, 2019.

