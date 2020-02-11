Varian Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for Ethos Therapy

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced it has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Ethos™ therapy, an Adaptive Intelligence™ solution. Ethos therapy is an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven holistic solution that provides an opportunity to transform cancer care. This new solution is designed to deliver an entire adaptive treatment in a typical 15-minute timeslot, from patient setup through treatment delivery.

Adaptive therapy provides the ability to alter the patient's treatment based on the patient's anatomy and position at the time of treatment. The goal is to better target the tumor, reduce dose to healthy tissue, and potentially improve overall outcomes.

"Ethos is the long-awaited solution that puts each patient truly at the center of care," said Chris Toth, president Varian Oncology Systems. "This solution represents a new chapter in democratized cancer care. With Ethos, on-couch adaptive therapy is no longer an elusive aspiration that is too complex and time-consuming to be practical and too exclusive for most clinics and patients. This is another important step in cancer care that moves us closer to achieving our vision of a world without fear of cancer."

The streamlined workflow of Ethos therapy is enabled by its AI-driven planning and contouring capabilities. The physician defines their clinical intent from pre-defined templates and the initial treatment plan is generated based on the physician's pre-defined clinical objectives. The treatment is adapted in response to changes in the patient's anatomy and the tumor's shape and position, at the time of treatment. The ability of Ethos to deliver on-couch adaptive treatment puts the patient at the center of care.

Ethos therapy offers the use of multimodality images (MR, PET, CT) and daily iterative CBCT images at the console. By providing an up-to-date view of the patient's anatomy, Ethos therapy provides clinicians the confidence to make more informed adaptive treatment decisions. The solution is built on Varian's latest treatment delivery technology and provides fast imaging and treatment delivery without compromising quality.

For more information on Ethos, visit www.varian.com/ethos.

About Varian

At Varian, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 70 years, we have developed, built and delivered innovative cancer care technologies and solutions for our clinical partners around the globe to help them treat millions of patients each year. With an Intelligent Cancer Care approach, we are harnessing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to enhance cancer treatment and expand access to care. Our 10,000 employees across 70 locations keep the patient and our clinical partners at the center of our thinking as we power new victories in cancer care. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

