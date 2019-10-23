Varian Receives Order for Six Ethos Therapy Solutions from Amsterdam UMC in The Netherlands

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to expand the availability of adaptive radiotherapy to patients at its hospital, Amsterdam UMC has placed an order for six Varian Ethos™ therapy solutions. Ethos therapy is an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven holistic solution designed to increase the capability, flexibility and efficiency of radiotherapy. Ethos therapy is designed to deliver an entire adaptive treatment in a typical 15-minute timeslot, from patient setup through treatment delivery. The first system at Amsterdam UMC is scheduled to be installed and treating patients by early 2020.

"Adaptive therapy is one of the most important developments in the field of radiotherapy, and the new Ethos solution will greatly increase our ability to offer this advanced treatment to patients," said Prof.dr. Ben Slotman, head of the departments of Radiation Oncology. "We were looking for a solution that could deliver an adaptive treatment in a typical 15-minute timeslot and could be placed in our current treatment rooms without the need for structural adjustments. Ethos was a perfect fit."

"We are very proud that our longtime clinical partner Amsterdam UMC has selected the Ethos therapy solution to greatly expand their adaptive radiotherapy capability," said Chris Toth, president, Varian Oncology Systems. "Since its introduction just over a month ago, the Ethos therapy solution has been recognized by leading clinics around the world as a game changer that is unlocking a new era of radiotherapy."

The streamlined workflow of Ethos therapy is enabled by its AI-driven planning and contouring capabilities. The physician defines their clinical intent from predefined templates and the initial treatment plan is generated based on the physician's intent. The treatment plan is adapted in response to the variability of the tumor's shape, along with fluctuations in the tumor's position due to changes in nearby organs. The ability of Ethos to deliver on-couch adaptive treatment puts the patient at the center of care.

Ethos therapy offers the use of daily Iterative CBCT imaging and multimodality images (MR, PET, CT), and at the console. By providing an up-to-date view of the patient's anatomy, Ethos therapy provides clinicians the confidence to make more informed adaptive treatment decisions. The solution is built on Varian's latest treatment delivery technology and provides fast imaging and treatment delivery without compromising quality.

Ethos therapy has received CE mark and is currently 510(k) pending and not for sale in all markets.

For more information on Ethos therapy visit www.varian.com/ethos

