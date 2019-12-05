Varian Schedules Annual Stockholder Meeting in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced that its Board of Directors has scheduled the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders for February 13, 2020 with a record date of December 16, 2019. The meeting will be held at the company's headquarters located at 3100 Hansen Way, Palo Alto, CA 94304 at 4:30 p.m. PT.

The meeting will be webcast and can be accessed on the Varian website at http://www.varian.com/investors. If you plan to attend the meeting, please RSVP to Katie Glenn, at 650-424-5631, or katie.glenn@varian.com. The meeting will be recorded, and a replay will be available on the investor relations page on the company's web site at http://www.varian.com/.

About Varian



At Varian, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 70 years, we have developed, built and delivered innovative cancer care technologies and solutions for our clinical partners around the globe to help them treat millions of patients each year. With an Intelligent Cancer Care approach, we are harnessing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to enhance cancer treatment and expand access to care. Our 10,000 employees across 70 locations keep the patient and our clinical partners at the center of our thinking as we power new victories in cancer care. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

