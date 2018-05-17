Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology Institutions

BRASÍLIA, Brazil and PALO ALTO, Calif., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced it has signed a software technology training and education cooperation agreement with the Brazil Ministry of Health (MOH) and seven universities and science and technology institutions (ICTs) in Brazil. This agreement is part of Varian's commitment to partner with the MOH to increase the access to and quality of radiotherapy treatment in the fight against cancer in Brazil and across Latin America.
The participating ICTs were selected from the group of candidates who responded to the MOH's call for entries and passed through a selection process conducted by Varian. In addition to candidate interviews, selection criteria included history of successful projects, project management expertise, and proposed team member experience. The following ICTs were selected to participate in this software technology training and education program: Universidade Federal de São Paulo (UNIFESP), Universidade Federal de Pernambuco (UFPE), Instituto Nacional de Telecomunicações (INATEL), Universidade Federal de Itajubá (UNIFEI), Universidade Estadual da Paraíba (UEPB), Universidade Estadual de Campinas (UNICAMP) and Instituto de Pesquisas Eldorado. Researchers from these ICTs will begin training sessions in June 2018 with Varian's global engineering teams in Switzerland, Finland and the U.S.
"We look forward to partnering with the ICTs in Brazil to expand their knowledge of radiation therapy technology and software," said Humberto Izidoro, Varian Medical Systems' managing director in Brazil. "Together we have the opportunity to expand access to advanced cancer care in Brazil."
