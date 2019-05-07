Varian to Attend Upcoming Investor Events

Varian

May 07, 2019, 16:05 ET

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced that it will be attending the UBS Global Healthcare Conference (May 20-22) and the 2019 RBC Capital Markets Healthcare Conference (May 21-22) in New York City.

  • Gary Bischoping - Chief Financial Officer and J. Michael Bruff - SVP, Finance and Investor Relations, will be attending the UBS Global Healthcare Conference on May 21.
  • Chris Toth - President, Varian Oncology Systems and J. Michael Bruff - SVP, Finance and Investor Relations, will be attending the 2019 RBC Capital Markets Healthcare Conference on May 22.

Information about the webcast of the company's presentation will be available through a link on the company website at www.varian.com/investors.

About Varian
Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 7,000 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

Investor Relations Contact

J. Michael Bruff
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (650) 424-5163
investors@varian.com

Press Contact

Mark Plungy
Director, Public Relations
+1 (650) 424-5630
mark.plungy@varian.com

