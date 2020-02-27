Varian to Attend Upcoming Investor Events

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced that J. Michael Bruff, chief financial officer and Anshul Maheshwari, vice president, investor relations and treasurer will be participating in the following investor conferences:

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference in Miami Beach, FL on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

on at BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference in Snowbird, UT on Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Information about the webcast of the company's presentation at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference will be available through a link on the company website at www.varian.com/investors.

About Varian

At Varian, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 70 years, we have developed, built and delivered innovative cancer care technologies and solutions for our clinical partners around the globe to help them treat millions of patients each year. With an Intelligent Cancer Care approach, we are harnessing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to enhance cancer treatment and expand access to care. Our 10,000 employees across 70 locations keep the patient and our clinical partners at the center of our thinking as we power new victories in cancer care. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

Investor Relations Contact

Anshul Maheshwari

Vice President, Treasury and Investor Relations

+1 (650) 424-6081

investors@varian.com

Press Contact

Mark Plungy

Director, Public Relations

+1 (650) 424-5630

mark.plungy@varian.com

SOURCE Varian

Related Links

www.varian.com

