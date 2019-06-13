Varian to Deliver Six Technical Presentations at ICCR

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced it will be delivering presentations focused on artificial intelligence (AI), federated data sources and clinical decision support at the 19th International Conference on the use of Computers in Radiation Therapy (ICCR), in Montreal, Canada June 17th-21st.

The Varian-led topics being presented are:

Deep Learning Model for Markerless Tracking in Spinal SBRT: Toon R., Mislav B. and Stefan S. at 11:15am Monday, June 17th

Development of a self-supervised autoencoder for anatomic classification of 3D data sets: Daren S., Petr J. at 11:30am Monday, June 17th

Intra-Fraction SBRT Dose Calculation for Pancreas Cancer: Nasim G., Claas W., Toon R., Marius, Stefan A. at 5:00pm Monday, June 17th

A Clinical Data Model in Oncology to Enable Clinical Decision Support (CDS) Services within 360 Oncology: Halina Labiková, Chad Armstrong and Meir Levi at 10:40am Tuesday, June 18th

Using Federated Data Sources and Varian Learning Portal Framework to Train Neutral Networks for Automated Organ Segmentation: Elena C., Wolfgang W., Mikko H., Petr J. and Esa K. at 10:40am Wednesday, June 19th

Physics-Based Data Augmentation for Deep Learning Organ Segmentation: Petr J., Phil A., Felipe A. at 12:00pm Wednesday, June 19th

In addition to the six Varian-led presentations, the company will host a panel discussion on the developments, challenges and the future of AI in radiation oncology and beyond. The panel will discuss opportunities for AI in research and clinical practice, the use of AI-based decision support systems, as well as frameworks for the development of AI solutions. The panel will take place on Wednesday, June 19th at 5:15pm, at the Grand Salon A.

Panel speakers:

Steven B. Jiang – University of Texas, South Western Med Center, Dallas, TX

Philippe Lambin – Maastricht University, The Netherlands

Andre Dekker – MAASTRO Clinic, The Netherlands

Nicola Dinapoli - Fondazione Policlinico Universitario A.Gemelli, Italy

Olivier Morin – University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, CA

