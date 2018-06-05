Varian to Demonstrate Advanced Brachytherapy Solutions at ABS 2018

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced it will be demonstrating its comprehensive portfolio of advanced brachytherapy solutions, June 7-9 in San Francisco, CA at the American Brachytherapy Society Annual Meeting (ABS 2018), booth 201. The company also will be hosting its Users Meeting on Thursday, June 7th from 7:15pm – 9:30pm. For more information on the Users Meeting, visit www.varian.com/ABSmeeting.
The Users Meeting will provide attendees with insights on the company's vision for brachytherapy, clinical trends in radiation oncology and firsthand user experience with Varian's brachytherapy solutions.
The Varian solutions being demonstrated at ABS 2018 include:
- BrachyVision™ Brachytherapy Treatment Planning System brings speed and consistency to brachytherapy treatment plans with a comprehensive set of tools
- VariSeed™ LDR Prostate Treatment Planning System features a guided workflow that provides clinicians precise control at every step, including pre-op, real-time intra-op, post-op, as well as biopsy planning, tracking, and recording
- Vitesse™ Real-time Planning for HDR Brachytherapy enables clinicians to perform HDR prostate treatments under direct ultrasound control for dynamic treatment planning, without moving the patient to imaging. This workflow allows clinicians to go from image capture to treatment plan in one integrated approach
- Varian Brachytherapy Applicators and Accessories are designed to provide a broad range of treatment options to meet specific patient needs
When: ABS 2018 is June 7-9, 2018. The exhibition is open from 7:15am – 7pm June 7th; 7:15am – 5pm June 8th; 7:15am – 11am June 9th.
Where: Hilton Union Square
Booth # 201
San Francisco, CA
About Varian
Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions, and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 6,500 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.
