Varian to Demonstrate Advanced Brachytherapy Solutions at ABS 2018

The Users Meeting will provide attendees with insights on the company's vision for brachytherapy, clinical trends in radiation oncology and firsthand user experience with Varian's brachytherapy solutions.

The Varian solutions being demonstrated at ABS 2018 include:

BrachyVision™ Brachytherapy Treatment Planning System brings speed and consistency to brachytherapy treatment plans with a comprehensive set of tools

VariSeed™ LDR Prostate Treatment Planning System features a guided workflow that provides clinicians precise control at every step, including pre-op, real-time intra-op, post-op, as well as biopsy planning, tracking, and recording

Vitesse™ Real-time Planning for HDR Brachytherapy enables clinicians to perform HDR prostate treatments under direct ultrasound control for dynamic treatment planning, without moving the patient to imaging. This workflow allows clinicians to go from image capture to treatment plan in one integrated approach

Varian Brachytherapy Applicators and Accessories are designed to provide a broad range of treatment options to meet specific patient needs

When: ABS 2018 is June 7-9, 2018. The exhibition is open from 7:15am – 7pm June 7th; 7:15am – 5pm June 8th; 7:15am – 11am June 9th.

Where: Hilton Union Square

Booth # 201

San Francisco, CA

