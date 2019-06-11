Varian to Demonstrate New Bravos Afterloader System at ABS 2019

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) announced it will be showcasing its Bravos™ afterloader system for High Dose Rate (HDR) brachytherapy treatments and other advanced brachytherapy solutions at the 2019 American Brachytherapy Society Annual meeting (ABS 2019) June 13-15 in Miami, Florida. The Bravos afterloader is an integrated system designed to improve the patient and clinic experience by simplifying brachytherapy treatments and providing greater workflow efficiency.

Varian will also host its brachytherapy users meeting at ABS 2019 on Friday June 14th, 6:30pm-9:00pm at the InterContinental Miami Hotel, Sevilla Room. The users meeting topics will focus on innovations to simplify brachytherapy treatments:

"A Brave New World of Brachytherapy" presented by Thomas Pollatz , Varian's Director of Brachytherapy Solutions

presented by , Varian's Director of Brachytherapy Solutions " Tackling the Complexities of Brachytherapy – A User's Perspective of BrachyVision 15.6." presented by Muffin Sewell, MS, DABR of Radiotherapy Clinics of Georgia

presented by Muffin Sewell, MS, DABR of Radiotherapy Clinics of "Encounters in Real-time Planning" presented by Michael Folkert , MD, PhD, DABR from University of Texas , Southwestern and Gil'ad Cohen, MPH

The users meeting will conclude with a panel of clinicians speaking on their experiences with the Bravos afterloader. The panelists are:

Tatiana Rabin , MD of Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, Tel Aviv, Israel

, MD of Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, Joann Prisciandaro , PhD, FAAPM of Michigan Medicine, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor , MI

, PhD, FAAPM of Michigan Medicine, , MI Dan Scanderbeg, PhD of Moores Cancer Center at University of California San Diego Health, La Jolla, CA

Health, Gabriel Paiva Fonseca , PhD of MAASTRO Clinic, Maastricht University , Maastricht, The Netherlands

In addition to Bravos, Varian will be demonstrating the following products in the booth at ABS 2019:

BrachyVision ™ Brachytherapy Treatment Planning System brings speed and consistency to brachytherapy treatment plans with a comprehensive set of tools

brings speed and consistency to brachytherapy treatment plans with a comprehensive set of tools VariSeed ™ LDR Prostate Treatment Planning System features a guided workflow that provides clinicians precise control at every step, including pre-op, real-time intra-op, post-op, as well as biopsy planning, tracking, and recording

features a guided workflow that provides clinicians precise control at every step, including pre-op, real-time intra-op, post-op, as well as biopsy planning, tracking, and recording Vitesse ™ Real-time Planning for HDR Brachytherapy enables clinicians to perform HDR prostate treatments with a workflow that allows clinicians to go from image capture to treatment plan in one integrated approach

enables clinicians to perform HDR prostate treatments with a workflow that allows clinicians to go from image capture to treatment plan in one integrated approach Varian Brachytherapy Applicators and Accessories are designed to provide a broad range of treatment options to meet specific patient needs

When: ABS 2019 is June 13-15. The exhibition is open from 7:00am-7:15pm June 13th & 14th; 7:00am-12:30pm June 15th.

Where: InterContinental Miami, 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami, FL

