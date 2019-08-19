Varian to Hold Investor Day in New York City

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced that its executive management team will be hosting an Investor Day on Friday, November 15, 2019 at The Plaza Hotel, Fifth Avenue at Central Park South, New York, NY 10019, from 8:00am to 1:00pm ET.

Varian will outline its growth initiatives in radiation oncology, interventional oncology, and more broadly across cancer care driven by its 'Intelligent Cancer Care' approach, the next wave of progress in oncology that harnesses advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics to ensure coordination and connectivity at every point of care. 'Intelligent Cancer Care' puts the patient and provider at the center of our thinking to help realize our vision of a world without fear of cancer.

Information about the webcast of the company's presentation will be available through a link on the company website at www.varian.com/investors.

To attend Varian's investor day meeting, please RSVP to Katie Glenn at katie.glenn@varian.com by October 25, 2019.

For automatic e-mail alerts regarding Varian news and events, investors can subscribe on the company website: http://investors.varian.com/emailalerts.

Press Contact

Mark Plungy

Director, Public Relations

+1 (650) 424-5630

mark.plungy@varian.com

Investor Relations Contact

J. Michael Bruff

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (650) 424-5163

investors@varian.com

SOURCE Varian

