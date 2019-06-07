Varian to Host FlashForward Consortium Meeting at PTCOG58

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced it will be hosting its second FlashForward™ Consortium meeting at 12:00pm Tuesday, June 11th at the 58th annual Particle Therapy Co-Operative Group meeting (PTCOG) in Manchester, United Kingdom. The FlashForward Consortium's mission is to continue research and build an evidence-based introduction of FLASH Therapy using the ProBeam® platform.

In addition to the FlashForward Consortium meeting, Varian will be hosting a lunch symposium, one oral presentation and two ePosters on FLASH Therapy at PTCOG58:

Varian Lunch Symposium:

"FLASH Therapy: A Potential Paradigm Shift in Cancer Treatment"

Thursday, June 13th from 12:15 – 1:15

Manchester Central, Exchange Auditorium

Oral Presentation:

Planning and Delivery of FLASH in a clinical ProBeam: a preclinical study: by Eric Abel on Saturday, June 15th, 10:30am-12:00pm at the Exchange Auditorium

ePosters:

FLASH Radiotherapy: A look at ultra-high dose rate research and treatment plans: by Anthony Magliari and Jessica Perez

Proton beam diagnostics for ultra-high dose rate irradiations: by Simon Busold and Juergen Heese

FLASH Therapy is a non-invasive treatment using an external beam delivered in high doses, at ultra-high speeds (less than 1 second), and in one to three treatments. It represents an exciting and potentially promising new direction in the treatment of cancer.

About Varian

Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 7,000 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

