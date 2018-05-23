Varian to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced that Gary Bischoping, chief financial officer, and J. Michael Bruff, senior vice president of investor relations, will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York City, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET on June 6, 2018.

Information about the webcast of the company's presentation will be available through a link on the company website at www.varian.com/inv­estors.