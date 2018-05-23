Varian to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

News provided by

Varian

16:09 ET

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced that Gary Bischoping, chief financial officer, and J. Michael Bruff, senior vice president of investor relations, will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York City, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET on June 6, 2018.

Information about the webcast of the company's presentation will be available through a link on the company website at www.varian.com/inv­estors.

About Varian
Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions, and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 6,500 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

Investor Relations Contact
J. Michael Bruff
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (650) 424-5163
investors@varian.com

Press Contact
Mark Plungy
Director, Public Relations
+1 (650) 424-5630
mark.plungy@varian.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/varian-to-present-at-jefferies-global-healthcare-conference-300653785.html

SOURCE Varian

Related Links

http://www.varian.com

Also from this source

May 22, 2018, 05:00 ET Varian Notifies Sirtex It Will Not Submit a Counterproposal to...

May 17, 2018, 08:15 ET Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Varian to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

News provided by

Varian

16:09 ET