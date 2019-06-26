Varian to Provide Mobile Technology to Cancer Patients Across Tennessee

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Providing cancer patients an opportunity for increased participation in their treatment, Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced its collaboration with Tennessee Oncology for the implementation of Noona®, a software application for managing patient symptoms and capturing patient reported outcomes (PROs) in cancer care. As part of this collaboration, Noona will be deployed at more than 30 centers across Tennessee, with the goal of reaching approximately 25,000 patients per year.

The Tennessee Oncology network treats nearly 50 percent of all cancer patients in Tennessee, with a large percentage residing in rural settings. The implementation of Noona will provide these patients with a better way to communicate their symptoms and other relevant clinical information to their care team, while eliminating common barriers to adoption, such as patients' physical location or technology adeptness.

"We put patients first and seek out technology that goes the extra step. A desirable benefit of Noona's advanced information intelligence is the ability to more closely connect to our patient's quality of life and the advantage of aligning care to their changing needs," said Dr. Natalie Dickson, chief medical officer of Tennessee Oncology. "All patients deserve to receive the best quality of care regardless of where they live, and we are continually seeking ways to make that happen."

"Leveraging data and information technology hastens our goal of delivering the most advanced care to every newly diagnosed patient, wherever they live," adds Dr. Jeff Patton, chief executive officer of Tennessee Oncology. "Noona's outcome data collection pleasantly aligns with our value-based world. Our patients deserve our best."

"The healthcare industry strives to move from disease-centered to person-centered care—which requires us to capture information that describes the patient experience," said Corey Zankowski, senior vice president, Oncology Software Solutions, Varian. "Noona helps us achieve this goal by better connecting patients to their personal treatment and enabling clinicians to collect meaningful PRO data to adapt treatments for each patient and to predict future outcomes."

Noona is structured to collect a standardized dataset that is centered around patients' quality of life—including new or shifting symptoms that may signal a necessary shift in care. The interface is designed for an optimal user experience and with seamless access in mind. It may be accessed on any device with a web browser or through its native Apple® or Android™ app. Patients are assigned a treatment module that aligns with their cancer type and allows them to regularly report and track their symptoms while sharing their questions and concerns instantly.

Positive outcomes reported from clinics worldwide that have already adopted Noona include:

Increased clinical efficiency and reduced workloads, saving up to 60 minutes per day, per user.

Improved information capture with a 90 percent patient response rate for symptom questionnaires.

More effective patient triage with algorithms that prioritize patients by symptom severity.

Varian and Tennessee Oncology will work closely together through the end of 2019, and beyond, to focus on the continued adoption of the solution across its network.

For more information, visit www.varian.com/noona.

About Varian

Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 7,000 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

About Tennessee Oncology

Tennessee Oncology, PLLC is one of the nation's leading teams of cancer care specialists, nationally recognized for improving patient outcomes and driving quality of life innovation. In 2018 it created a partnership with OneOncology, a technology-powered, data-driven, alliance of America's foremost community oncologists. Our comprehensive range of cancer care services includes specialized oncology nursing care, laboratory services, pharmacy, outpatient chemotherapy, PET/CT services, palliative care, patient and family education and financial support services. Founded in 1976, our unique vision, introducing patient-driven care with a clinical trial focus, propelled Tennessee Oncology to lead one of the largest, physician-owned, community oncology practices in the country. Currently over 95 physicians in more than 30 locations, share the privilege of serving adult cancer patients from South Central Kentucky through Middle Tennessee to Northwest Georgia. For a complete list of Physicians, locations and services please visit: www.tnoncology.com

