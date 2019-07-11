Varian to Showcase Cancer Care Systems and Software at AAPM 2019
Jul 11, 2019, 08:15 ET
PALO ALTO, Calif., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced it will be showcasing systems and software from its cancer care portfolio, including the IDENTIFY™ Guidance System, at the American Association of Physicists in Medicine 2019 annual meeting (AAPM) in San Antonio, Texas July 14-18. IDENTIFY is an automated patient identification, positioning, and motion management system for radiation therapy. It incorporates patient safety, quality, efficiency, and surface-guidance features in an automated workflow solution for surface-guided radiation therapy (SGRT).
Other Varian solutions being showcased bring together artificial intelligence, data analytics, science, and technology to power new victories against cancer, and include:
- RapidPlan™ leverages machine learning to help clinicians achieve greater treatment plan consistency, efficiency, and quality
- Multi-Criteria Optimization (MCO) improves the efficiency and quality of treatment planning by helping clinicians explore clinical tradeoffs when they vary plan parameters
- Noona® is an intuitive solution for patients to report on their symptoms and outcomes, enabling better symptom monitoring, proactive management, and patient triage
- ProBeam 360° system, designed for next-generation proton therapy, offers uncompromised clinical capabilities, a 360-degree gantry, and RapidScan™ technology, which simplifies the process of motion management by delivering each field in a single breath-hold
Also on display will be the full spectrum of Varian software solutions for: brachytherapy treatment planning and guidance, practice management, radiosurgery delivery, machine quality assurance, imaging informatics, image-guided dosimetry for Y90 selective internal radiation therapy (SIRT), tumor board management, and more.
About Varian
Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 7,000 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.
Press Contact
Mark Plungy
Director, Global Public Relations
+1 (650) 424-5630
mark.plungy@varian.com
Investor Relations Contact
J. Michael Bruff
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (650) 424-5163
investors@varian.com
SOURCE Varian
Share this article