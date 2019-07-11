Varian to Showcase Cancer Care Systems and Software at AAPM 2019

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced it will be showcasing systems and software from its cancer care portfolio, including the IDENTIFY™ Guidance System, at the American Association of Physicists in Medicine 2019 annual meeting (AAPM) in San Antonio, Texas July 14-18. IDENTIFY is an automated patient identification, positioning, and motion management system for radiation therapy. It incorporates patient safety, quality, efficiency, and surface-guidance features in an automated workflow solution for surface-guided radiation therapy (SGRT).

Other Varian solutions being showcased bring together artificial intelligence, data analytics, science, and technology to power new victories against cancer, and include:

RapidPlan ™ leverages machine learning to help clinicians achieve greater treatment plan consistency, efficiency, and quality

leverages machine learning to help clinicians achieve greater treatment plan consistency, efficiency, and quality Multi-Criteria Optimization (MCO) improves the efficiency and quality of treatment planning by helping clinicians explore clinical tradeoffs when they vary plan parameters

improves the efficiency and quality of treatment planning by helping clinicians explore clinical tradeoffs when they vary plan parameters Noona ® is an intuitive solution for patients to report on their symptoms and outcomes, enabling better symptom monitoring, proactive management, and patient triage

is an intuitive solution for patients to report on their symptoms and outcomes, enabling better symptom monitoring, proactive management, and patient triage ProBeam 360° system, designed for next-generation proton therapy, offers uncompromised clinical capabilities, a 360-degree gantry, and RapidScan™ technology, which simplifies the process of motion management by delivering each field in a single breath-hold

Also on display will be the full spectrum of Varian software solutions for: brachytherapy treatment planning and guidance, practice management, radiosurgery delivery, machine quality assurance, imaging informatics, image-guided dosimetry for Y90 selective internal radiation therapy (SIRT), tumor board management, and more.

