Varian to Showcase Software Solutions at ASCO Annual Meeting

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced it will be showcasing its Noona® patient management system and its 360 Oncology™ care management platform, May 31-June 4 in Chicago, Illinois at the 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting, booth 18117.

Additional Varian software solutions being demonstrated at ASCO include:

ARIA ® : A comprehensive electronic medical record and image management system that aggregates patient data into an organized, oncology-specific medical chart with functional components for managing clinical, administrative and financial operations for medical, radiation and surgical oncology.

Varian Mobile: Allows clinicians to access and edit their ARIA clinical data anywhere in real time.

Velocity ™ : Aggregates unstructured treatment and imaging data from diverse systems to show a comprehensive view of a patient's diagnostic imaging and treatment history.

OncoPeer ™ : An exclusive online community where Varian customers can publish knowledge, share data, exchange treatment techniques and discuss best practices—all while broadening their professional oncology network.

FullScale™: Varian's FullScale solutions take advantage of virtualization or cloud technologies to deploy Varian software—both the ARIA oncology information system and Eclipse™ treatment planning.

When: ASCO is May 31 – Jun 4, 2019. The exhibition is open from 9am-5pm starting June 1st

Where: McCormick Place, Chicago, Illinois, South Building, Level 3

About Varian

Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 7,000 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

