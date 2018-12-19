Varian U.S. Tariff Exclusion Request Granted for Halcyon Radiotherapy System for Cancer Treatments

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced it received notification from the United States Trade Representative (USTR) that its exclusion request for Halcyon™ radiotherapy systems for cancer treatments, which are manufactured in China and subject to Section 301 tariffs, was granted.

"On behalf of the more than three million patients Varian technologies touch each year, we thank USTR and the U.S. government for recognizing the impact of Varian's cancer treatment technology by excluding our Halcyon product from the current trade dispute, and we are hopeful that China will do the same," said Dow Wilson, president and chief executive officer, Varian. "Varian remains dedicated to ensuring that our customers, and the patients they treat, are able to achieve new victories against cancer without any global disruption in access to our leading-edge technologies."

Until further notice, the China tariffs on U.S. imports announced on August 23, 2018, remain in place. Additionally, Varian's exclusion applications from U.S. Tariffs, for components sourced from China for linear accelerators manufactured in the U.S., are still pending with the USTR.

The U.S. tariff exception granted for Halcyon will have a less than $1M impact on financial results for the 2019 fiscal year. During its first quarter fiscal year 2019 conference call, which is scheduled for Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, management will provide more details related to this announcement. Until then, the company is currently in quiet period and will not be making any further comments.

About Varian

Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 7,000 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

