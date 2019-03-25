Varian Wins "Best After-Sales Service Award for Radiotherapy Products" in China Two Years In A Row

PALO ALTO, Calif. and BEIJING, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced it again received the "Best After-Sales Service Award for Radiotherapy Products" in the 2018 Chinese Medical Devices Industry Data and After-Sales Service Survey. Varian is the only company to win two years in a row in this category.

The annual survey is organized by China Medical Equipment magazine, People's Medical Publishing House Co., Ltd., and industry associations including the Medical Engineering Branch of the Chinese Medical Association and the Clinical Engineering Branch of the Chinese Medical Doctors Association. This year's survey collected responses from more than 12,000 clinical engineering professionals from 1,700 hospitals across 34 provinces in China, making it the largest survey in the past nine years. With the aim to improve medical devices' after-sale services systems and drive the standardized development of services, the survey is focused on how to leverage the power of technology innovations and drive reform of medical services.

In the radiotherapy linear accelerator category, Varian received the highest scores in seven categories, which are market share, user satisfaction, product quality, service quality, service attitude, recommendation preference, and repurchasing reference. Since 2013, Varian has ranked first in user satisfaction for radiotherapy products five times.

"We are very honored to receive the award again, but we won't stop here," said Dr. Xiao Zhang, Varian's vice president and managing director of the Greater China region. "We believe technology is key to closing the huge gap between access and need, especially for China where radiotherapy resources are unbalanced and in short supply. Varian is utilizing AI, Big Data, and IoT technologies to upgrade our service capabilities to support radiotherapy centers in China and to build medical partnerships. It will be efficient and effective to expand access for more patients, moving us closer to a world without fear of cancer."

About Varian

Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 7,000 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

Press Contact

Mark Plungy

Director, Global Public Relations

+1 (650) 424-5630

mark.plungy@varian.com

Helen Yang

Manager, Greater China Public Relations

+86 (10) 87836354

helen.yang@varian.com

Investor Relations Contact

J. Michael Bruff

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (650) 424-5163

investors@varian.com

SOURCE Varian

Related Links

http://www.varian.com

