Variant Alternative Income Fund Crosses $1.0 Billion in AUM

PORTLAND, Ore., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Variant Investments, LLC announced that the Variant Alternative Income Fund reached $1.0 billion in assets under management during the month of July. Over the history of the strategy, the Fund has delivered annualized net returns of 8.71% (as of 6/30/2021). The Fund has generated those returns while targeting limited volatility and correlation to public market indices.

"We are extremely grateful for the Fund's success in the marketplace and the relationships we have built with the Fund's investors" said JB Hayes, Variant Co-Founder and Principal. "The focus on niche alternative income producing assets has met a need in client portfolios."

The Fund has seen strong interest in the Registered Investment Advisors (RIA) market where the search for potential yield and stable returns has been of interest. The investment strategy helps provide a potential differentiation of credit exposure within traditional client portfolios.

"The growth of the Fund owes in part to the Fund's ability to invest in less trafficked areas of the credit market as well as allowing broader access to investors through the Fund's structure" said Curt Fintel, Variant Co-Founder and Principal. "The opportunity set continues to show strong potential for expanded growth in the Fund along with supporting the build out of the investment team with top tier hires."

About the Variant Alternative Income Fund (NICHX)

The Fund invests in private niche market opportunities with strong cash flow characteristics and low correlations to public equity and bond markets, such as litigation finance, royalties and specialty finance. Interval funds provide investors such features as daily pricing, 1099 tax reporting, quarterly liquidity with a fund-level gate of 5-25% of NAV, and the opportunity to access less liquid, potentially higher-yielding alternative investments.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted.

To learn more about the Variant Alternative Income Fund, please visit funds.variantinvestments.com

To learn more about Variant Investments, LLC, please visit www.variantinvestments.com

Ryan Warren, Director of Investor Relations, [email protected]

An investment in the Fund is speculative, involves substantial risks. The Variant Alternative Income Fund is a continuously-offered, non-diversified, registered closed-end fund with limited liquidity. There is no guarantee the Fund will achieve its objective. An investment in the Fund should only be made by investors who understand the risks involved, who are able to withstand the loss of the entire amount invested and who can bear the risks associated with the limited liquidity of Shares. A prospective investor must meet the definition of "accredited investor" under Regulation D under the Securities Act of 1933.

Shares are an illiquid investment. You should generally not expect to be able to sell your Shares (other than through the repurchase process), regardless of how the Fund performs. Although the Fund is required to implement a Share repurchase program only a limited number of Shares will be eligible for repurchase by the Fund.

BEFORE INVESTING YOU SHOULD CAREFULLY CONSIDER THE FUND'S INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES AND EXPENSES. THIS AND OTHER INFORMATION IS IN THE PROSPECTUS, A COPY OF WHICH MAY BE OBTAINED FROM (877) 770-7717 OR WWW.VARIANTINVESTMENTS.COM. PLEASE READ THE PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY BEFORE YOU INVEST.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.

SOURCE Variant Investments, LLC