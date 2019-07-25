Variant Alternative Income Fund Crosses the $100 million AUM Milestone

PORTLAND, Ore., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Variant Investments, LLC announced that the Variant Alternative Income Fund (NICHX|UNIQX) has exceeded $100 million in assets under management (AUM). The interval fund launched on October 1, 2018 with $25 million in AUM with the goal of offering investors efficient access to a diversified portfolio of unconventional income generating assets.

"With bond yields across the risk spectrum back down to the lowest levels in years, many investors are actively seeking income alternatives that are less sensitive to interest rates and credit spreads," said Bob Elsasser, Variant Co-Founder and former central banker. "The Fund has been an attractive solution for that purpose given our focus on pre-institutional market niches with strong cashflows and uncorrelated returns."

The Fund offers access to a diverse portfolio of alternative asset classes, including litigation finance, music royalties, aviation and maritime leasing, specialty finance and secondaries in private credit. The interval fund structure provides investors such features as daily pricing, 1099 tax reporting, and quarterly liquidity with a fund-level gate of 5-25% of NAV. It also allows accredited investors the opportunity to access less liquid, potentially higher yielding alternative investments.

"We are honored to hit this milestone as it reflects the trust and confidence of our clients," stated Curt Fintel, Variant Co-Founder. "The steady pace of AUM growth this year has been well-aligned with our pipeline of unique deal flow. Maintaining that balance as we grow is of paramount importance."

The Fund is currently on the Schwab, Pershing and TD Ameritrade platforms, among others.

To learn more about the Variant Alternative Income Fund, please visit https://funds.variantinvestments.com/

To learn more about Variant Investments, LLC, please visit www.variantinvestments.com

