Variant Investments Expands Senior Team, Appoints Qing Fan as SVP of Capital Markets and Patrick Dillon as VP of Investor Relations

PORTLAND, Ore., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Variant Investments, LLC (Variant), an SEC-registered private credit investment manager with $2.6 billion in assets under management, today announced that Qing Fan has joined the firm as Senior Vice President of Capital Markets, and Patrick Dillon has been named Vice President of Investor Relations.

Variant-managed funds focus on uncorrelated income-generating assets in niche private markets.

Fan will lead Variant's capital markets strategy, including syndication initiatives and expansion in the institutional investor market. She is based in New York and reports to JB Hayes, Co-Founder and Principal at Variant.

Before joining Variant, Fan was co-chief revenue officer and head of capital markets for Raistone, a leading fintech company, where she led capital markets strategy and built a global network of institutional investors. Before Raistone, she held senior roles at BNP Paribas, including deputy head of Global Trade Solutions Structuring and vice president of new product development, strategy and Innovation for Trade and Treasury. Earlier in her career she worked in leveraged finance for The Sumitomo Trust & Banking Co. Ltd.

Dillon is responsible for expanding the firm's capital raising within the U.S. wealth management market, with a focus on registered investment advisors (RIAs), Turnkey Asset Manager Programs (TAMPs) and broker-dealers. He is based in Chicago and reports to Ryan Warren, Director of Investor Relations.

Dillon previously served as client portfolio manager and external wholesaler for Community Capital Management, where he managed intermediary and institutional relationships and supported firmwide asset growth. Earlier, he held business development roles at Ethic as well as Halo Investing, supporting distribution expansion across the RIA and family office channels.

"We are thrilled to bring Qing and Patrick on board as we continue to broaden our senior team," Hayes said. "Qing has a unique skillset and vast experience in both originations and syndications and will partner closely with our investment and investor relations teams. Patrick's knowledge of institutional and advisor segments will be instrumental in building and strengthening relationships."

Fan received a bachelor's degree in finance and marketing from New York University's Leonard N. Stern School of Business. Dillon holds bachelor's degrees from Indiana University and maintains multiple FINRA licenses and is a Chartered SRI Counselor®.

About Variant Investments

Variant Investments, established in 2017 and based in Portland, Oregon, is an SEC-registered private credit manager with $2.6 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026. The firm focuses on uncorrelated income-generating private investments in niche markets, offered to investors through closed-end interval funds and a private fund. For more information, visit www.variantinvestments.com

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SOURCE Variant Investments, LLC