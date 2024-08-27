Variant Investments Hires Brian Park as General Counsel

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Variant Investments, LLC (Variant), an SEC-registered alternative credit investment manager, today announced that Brian Park has joined the firm as general counsel, effective Aug. 12.

Park is a member of Variant's management committee and reports to principals and co-founders Bob Elsasser, Curt Fintel, and J.B. Hayes.

Park previously worked as a fund finance attorney for Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP in New York, advising private equity sponsors and registered funds in connection with customized debt and structuring solutions. He also worked for Shearman & Sterling LLP in Seoul as a foreign legal consultant advising international development banks, sovereign wealth funds and other financial institutions in connection with large infrastructure and development projects.

Park has advised some of the world's largest financial sponsors in connection with debt financings for their private equity, real estate, energy, infrastructure, debt and other investment funds. He also customized leverage solutions to facilitate and support investment activities and ongoing cash management needs.

Park holds a bachelor's degree in international relations from New York University and a juris doctor from Northwestern Pritzker School of Law. He is a member of the bar association in New York, New Jersey, and Washington.

"Variant has grown significantly in the past several years, and Brian's appointment as general counsel and member of our leadership team reflects that growth," Elsasser said. "Brian's background and expertise in representing a spectrum of investment funds in some of the most challenging and sophisticated circumstances, coupled with his deep knowledge of creditor and investment issues, makes his addition a tremendous value to the Variant team."

Portland, Oregon-based Variant, with more than $3 billion in assets under management, invests in uncorrelated income-generating assets in niche private markets, offering its strategies to investors, primarily registered investment advisors, through institutional closed-end interval funds.

The Variant Alternative Income Fund (NICHX), with approximately $3 billion in assets as of July 31, 2024, was introduced on Oct. 1, 2018. It invests in specialty finance, litigation finance, royalties, and other income-generating opportunities outside the investment mainstream. The Variant Impact Fund (IMPCX), with more than $90 million in assets as of July 31, 2024, was launched on Nov. 1, 2021 and seeks to provide a high level of current income. The Variant Impact Fund also aims to target investment opportunities that support financial inclusion, equitable growth, and responsible consumption, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

About Variant Investments

Established in 2017, Variant Investments is an SEC-registered alternative credit manager. Variant's strategies are focused on uncorrelated income-generating private investments in niche markets and are offered to investors through institutional closed-end interval funds. For more information, visit www.variantinvestments.com.

Media contacts

Newton Park PR, LLC

Margaret Kirch Cohen

E: [email protected]

T: +1 847-507-2229

Richard Chimberg

E: [email protected]

T: +1 617-312-4281

An investment in the Fund is speculative, involves substantial risks. The Variant Alternative Income Fund and the Variant Impact Fund are continuously offered, non-diversified, registered closed-end funds with limited liquidity. There is no guarantee the Funds will achieve their objectives. An investment in the Funds should only be made by investors who understand the risks involved, who are able to withstand the loss of the entire amount invested and who can bear the risks associated with the limited liquidity of Shares. A prospective investor must meet the definition of "accredited investor" under Regulation D under the Securities Act of 1933.

Shares are an illiquid investment. You should generally not expect to be able to sell your Shares (other than through the repurchase process), regardless of how the Funds perform. Although the Funds are required to implement a Share repurchase program only a limited number of Shares will be eligible for repurchase by the Funds.

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained from (877) 770-7717 or www.variantinvestments.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

SOURCE Variant Investments, LLC