Variant Investments Names Kristi Combs Chief Operating Officer, Expands Teams Amid Growth of Interval Fund Strategies

News provided by

Variant Investments, LLC

09 Nov, 2023, 09:45 ET

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Variant Investments, LLC (Variant), an employee-controlled alternative credit and interval fund specialist, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Kristi Combs as chief operating officer, a new position. Variant also hired four more new employees in October across the firm's investment, operations and investor relations teams.

Combs joined Portland, Oregon-based Variant on Oct. 30 and is part of the firm's management team that consists of Bob Elsasser, Curt Fintel, and J.B. Hayes, principals and co-founders. She has more than 25 years of public and private industry experience, including 18 years of senior level roles serving family offices.

Variant's client assets have increased to more than $3 billion as of Oct. 31, 2023 from $2.3 billion at year end 2022, and this year alone the firm has expanded its team to 24 from 15. In addition to Combs, the following employees joined Variant in October:

  • Joe Forgione, senior vice president, risk management
  • Lauren Bean, vice president, forensic audit
  • Courtney Warren, vice president, investor relations
  • Jordan Skipper, associate, operations

"We're pleased to attract these five talented professionals to our growing investment boutique," Elsasser said. "Kristi's leadership acumen will help us identify and execute on the opportunities for continued growth. Joe and Lauren deepen our investment expertise, and Courtney and Jordan broaden Variant's investor relations and operations resources."

Variant seeks to invest in uncorrelated income-generating assets in niche private markets, offering its strategies to investors, primarily registered investment advisors, through institutional closed-end interval funds.

The Variant Alternative Income Fund (NICHX), with nearly $3 billion in assets, was introduced as an interval fund on Oct. 1, 2018. It invests in specialty finance, litigation finance, royalties, and other income-generating opportunities outside the investment mainstream. The Variant Impact Fund (IMPCX), with more than $55 million in assets, was launched on Nov. 1, 2021 and seeks to provide a high level of current income. The Variant Impact Fund also aims to target investment opportunities that support financial inclusion, equitable growth, and responsible consumption, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Before joining Variant, Combs was managing director and head of client relations at Greycourt & Co., Inc., an independent financial advisory firm serving family offices and ultra high net worth individuals. Earlier, she was director of marketing for CTC Consulting, Inc. and a key accounts manager at Schwab Institutional. She has a bachelor's degree in finance from Miami University in Ohio.

Forgione was an investment manager at Bohemian Asset Management, a Forbes 400 Family Office, before joining Variant. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration and an MBA, both from the University of Portland.

Bean served as chief financial officer for Sortis Capital before joining Variant and before that held several accounting roles. She is a CPA and received a bachelor's degree in accounting from Portland State University.

Before joining Variant, Warren worked for NYDIG in institutional sales. Earlier she was an associate for J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. She has a bachelor's degree in law, letters, and society from the University of Chicago.

Skipper worked as a staff accountant at Capstone CPA before joining Variant. Previously, he was a U.S. Army officer. He has a bachelor's degree in history from Oregon State University and is currently pursuing an MBA from there.

About Variant Investments

Established in 2017, Variant Investments is an employee-controlled SEC-registered alternative credit manager. Variant's strategies are focused on uncorrelated income-generating private investments in niche markets and are offered to investors through institutional closed-end interval funds. For more information, visit www.variantinvestments.com.

Media contacts

Newton Park PR, LLC
Margaret Kirch Cohen
E: [email protected]
T: +1 847-507-2229
Richard Chimberg
E: [email protected]
T: +1 617-312-4281

An investment in the Fund is speculative, involves substantial risks. The Variant Alternative Income Fund and the Variant Impact Fund are continuously offered, non-diversified, registered closed-end funds with limited liquidity. There is no guarantee the Funds will achieve their objectives. An investment in the Funds should only be made by investors who understand the risks involved, who are able to withstand the loss of the entire amount invested and who can bear the risks associated with the limited liquidity of Shares. A prospective investor must meet the definition of "accredited investor" under Regulation D under the Securities Act of 1933.

Shares are an illiquid investment. You should generally not expect to be able to sell your Shares (other than through the repurchase process), regardless of how the Funds perform. Although the Funds are required to implement a Share repurchase program only a limited number of Shares will be eligible for repurchase by the Funds. 

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained from (877) 770-7717 or www.variantinvestments.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor. 

SOURCE Variant Investments, LLC

Also from this source

Yielding a Difference - The Variant Impact Fund (IMPCX) Publishes Annual Impact Report

Yielding a Difference - The Variant Impact Fund (IMPCX) Publishes Annual Impact Report

Variant Investments, LLC (Variant), an alternative credit specialist and interval fund manager, today announced the release of its 2023 Annual Impact ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.