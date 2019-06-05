Varick Breaks New Ground with Hire of Multifaceted Chief Revenue Officer

"Varick's investment in the future of digital marketing spans the entire digital ecosystem – search, social, OTT, video, display and emerging channels – to enable brands and their agencies to get the most out of every digital media dollar spent," said Dolan. 'Bringing on Jay, who has experience across TV, digital and platform media, allows us to expand how we help our clients drive better ROI in an increasingly complex media landscape."

A force in leading teams that build successful partnerships and deliver outcome-driven solutions for Fortune 500 brands, as well as media and advertising agencies, Wolff most recently served as Chief Growth Officer at Boostr, the first end-to-end revenue management system for media companies. Previously, as regional vice president of SambaTV, Wolff built the east coast market from the ground up, driving unprecedented revenue growth and significant market adoption, in addition to helping to lead MDC Ventures' commercial partnership and investment in the platform.

Prior to joining SambaTV, Wolff served as vice president of agency and brand partnerships at PulsePoint, and was instrumental to the 2011 merger of ContextWeb and Datran Media. Before that, he led national digital advertising sales efforts at Jun Group, and was revenue lead at the music start-up SpiralFrog.com . Wolff also sits on the executive board of 212NYC, New York's leading organization for the digital advertising industry.

"Marketers and agencies are looking to consolidate across platforms that matter (Google, Facebook, Amazon), with the added benefit of trusted expertise," said Wolff. "Varick is at the forefront of leading a differentiated approach, by empowering marketers to maximize digital performance. Varick continues to innovate and look ahead to the future of the digital landscape."

