Varicose Vein Treatment Market to reach US$ 1,059.9 Mn by end of 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, The global varicose vein treatment market is estimated to account for 1,059.9 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2028.

Varicose veins are twisted, enlarged veins caused by increased blood pressure in the veins. Medical treatment for varicose veins typically starts with medical management, including the use of compression stockings and leg elevation. Some patients will benefit from procedures, such as sclerotherapy, thermal ablation, or phlebectomy. Phlebectomy treats surface varicose veins. Very small cuts are made near the damaged vein. Sclerotherapy involves an injection of a solution (generally a salt solution) directly into the vein. The solution irritates the lining of the blood vessel, causing it to collapse and stick together and the blood to clot.

One method uses a light under the skin to guide treatment. There are risks involved in all of these procedures, and they should only be used as a last resort. For the majority of patients, however, these procedures provide excellent results and are considered an integral part of addressing varicose veins. Pregnant women may need compression stockings and pain medication. They should avoid standing for long periods of time and should keep their weight at a healthy level. Smoking is harmful to blood vessels, reducing circulation and damaging vein walls. It's also not a good idea to smoke, as smoking damages blood vessels and can lead to a variety of health problems. Exercise is essential, but avoid vigorous activity. This can worsen your condition.

Market Drivers:

High prevalence of varicose vein is expected to propel growth of the global varicose vein treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, the prevalence of varicosities formation was noted high in the Northern Indian population with around one-third of women (in the study group) and one fifth of men found affected by this disorder, according to a study published in 2019 in Research & Reviews: A Journal of Health Professions.

Moreover, increasing geriatric population is also expected to propel growth of the global varicose vein treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, geriatric population is expected to reach 2 billion by 2050, up from 900 million in 2015.

Market Opportunities:

Regional expansion is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global varicose veins treatment market. For instance, in November 2021, THERACLION, a company focused on the development of scalable robotic platforms for non-invasive echotherapy, completed the first varicose veins echotherapy treatment in China.

Moreover, venture funding is also expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global varicose veins treatment market. For instance, in December 2021, Pristyn Care raised over US$ 85 million in Series E funding. The company performs surgeries for over 50 diseases such as piles, gynecology, phimosis, varicose veins, DVT, hernia, sinus, gallstones, and cataract.

Market Trends:

North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global varicose veins treatment market, owing to high prevalence of varicose veins in the region. For instance, over 40 million people in the U.S. suffer from varicose veins, according to the American Vein and Lymphatic Society (2019).

Major players operating in the global varicose veins treatment market are focused on adopting merger and acquisition strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in December 2021, BD announced to acquire Venclose, a catheter-therapy developer, to enter a new market for its venous therapy portfolio with treatments for varicose veins.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global varicose veins treatment market include, AngioDynamics, Inc., Alma Lasers Ltd., Alna-Medicalsystem GmbH, Dornier Medtech GmbH, Energist Ltd., Intros Medical Laser GmbH, LSO Medical, Syneron Medical Ltd., and WONTECH Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Varicose Veins Treatment Market, By Product Type:

Endovenous Laser Systems





Diode Lasers







Yag Lasers





Endovenous Laser Fibers





Bare Tip Laser Fiber







Radial Tip Laser Fiber







Gold tip Laser Fiber





Treatment Method





Non-thermal Ablation







Radiofrequency Ablation







Sclerotherapy

Varicose Veins Treatment Market, By End User:

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Specialized Clinics

Global Varicose Veins Treatment Market, By Region:

North America



By Country:





U.S.







Canada



Europe



By Country





U.K.







Germany







Italy







France







Spain







Russia







Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



By Country





China







India







Japan







ASEAN







Australia







South Korea







Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



By Country





Brazil







Mexico







Argentina







Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



By Country:





GCC Countries







Israel







South Africa







Rest of Middle East & Africa

