VARIDESK® Achieves General Exclusion Order Banning Importation of Infringing Height-Adjustable Standing Desks

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States International Trade Commission (ITC) concluded its investigation into the widespread infringement of the VARIDESK patented height-adjustable standing desk. The verdict brings sweeping relief to VARIDESK in the form of a general exclusion order (GEO) and cease-and-desist orders (CDOs) against infringers.

The GEO bars importation, sale for importation, and sale after importation of height-adjustable standing desks by any party—whether or not the party was named in the ITC investigation. U.S. Customs and Border Protection will enforce the GEO excluding infringing products from the United States for the life of the patents.

The CDOs further prohibit specific respondents found in violation in the investigation from marketing, distributing, selling, transferring, advertising, soliciting agents or distributors, and aiding and abetting others from doing the same within the U.S. Penalties for violations of CDOs can amount to $100,000 per day.

This is the fourth time the ITC has instituted an investigation to protect VARIDESK patents from infringing imports. More than 40 parties were named as respondents in these investigations.

VARIDESK will remain vigilant in the protection of its intellectual property through enforcement.

About VARIDESK®

VARIDESK is the workspace innovation company dedicated to creating environments that elevate people. From a collection of office furniture to workspaces offering space-as-a-service, we provide everything high-growth businesses need to unlock the potential of their workforce. Today, you can find VARIDESK products in more than 120 countries and in 98% of Fortune 500 companies.

Media Contact

Andrea McLaughlin

Phone: 610-504-5423

andrea.mclaughlin@varidesk.com

SOURCE VARIDESK

Related Links

http://www.varidesk.com

